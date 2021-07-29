Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall Returning for 'The Game' Revival Alongside New Faces
The Game fans will be seeing two familiar faces in the recently announced revival!
On Thursday, Paramount+ revealed that legacy cast members Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall are reprising their roles as Kelly Pitts and Derwin Davis, respectively, to make special appearances on the service's revival of the groundbreaking series. In addition, the streaming service announced several new faces joining the cast.
Chicago Fire's Adriyan Rae will portray Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, alongside Tyler Perry’s The Oval actress Vaughn Hebron as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent, and Sneaky Pete's Analisa Velez as Raquel Navarro, Brittany's best friend.
Paramount+ previously announced the official series order in May, with Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez onboard to reprise their roles as Tasha Mack and Malik Wright. The 10-episode first season of the revival will see the duo relocating to San Diego, California, with new players and some familiar faces popping by.
A spinoff of Girlfriends, The Game was about a group of women who all have relationships with professional football players. The revival hopes "to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football."
"The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love," the press release explained.
The half-hour series will be executive produced by original show creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, Salim Akil, and original executive producers Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo.
ET recently spoke with A Black Lady Sketch Show star Gabrielle Dennis, whose first major TV role was in the sports drama. "I'd love to go back! You know I love all my The Game fam," she told ET when asked whether she'd be open to returning for the revival. Dennis made no promises but teased at the possibility of an appearance saying, "you never know" what could happen.
There's no release date yet for The Game revival but all original nine seasons, which originally aired on The CW and then BET, are currently available to binge watch on Paramount+.
