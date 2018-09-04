The Goldbergs are back!

ET exclusively debuts the official poster for the upcoming sixth season for the ABC comedy, and much like the '80s-set series, the brand new key art captures the Goldberg family's quirks in one fell swoop, with the clan wearing the same colorful striped sweater. Yes, even their adorable dog, Lucky, gets in on the family portrait!

Check out the official poster below.

ABC

The new season of The Goldbergs kicks off with the premiere episode paying homage to the classic John Hughes film Sixteen Candles, with Adam (Sean Giambrone) celebrating his 16th birthday. But an impending wedding between Barry (Troy Gentile) and Lainey (AJ Michalka, who will transition to the Schooled spinoff in midseason) distracts Adam's parents, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Murray (Jeff Garlin), from properly celebrating his big day.

But season six of The Goldbergs promises to be its wildest, funniest and most heartfelt yet. With the entire family back under one roof, emotions (and hilarity) run high as they go through a year no one could have imagined. And despite everything changing for the Goldberg family, one thing always stays the same: No matter how hectic life gets, when they go through it together, that's when the happiest memories are made.

Based on the life of creator Adam F. Goldberg, The Goldbergs also stars Hayley Orrantia, George Segal and Sam Lerner.

The Goldbergs premieres Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

