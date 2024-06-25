Shop
The Good American Summer Sale Starts Now — Save 25% on Best-Selling Jeans, Swimsuits and More

Good American Summer Sale
Good American
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:54 PM PDT, June 25, 2024

Shop the Good American Summer's Hottest Sale now to snag wardrobe staples for 25% off. Some of the deals feel more like a steal.

Summer has officially started, so now's a perfect time to make room in your closet for new clothes. Nothing feels better than updating your warm-weather wardrobe with comfy and chic items you scored while on sale. 

One of the best places to begin your search for stylish summer apparel is Good American. Now through June 27, the Good American Summer's Hottest Sale is taking 25% off everything — including new drops, resort wear and already discounted items. Just use the code GET25 at checkout to snag savings on the brand's best-selling jeans, dresses, swimsuits, bodysuits, tees and so much more. The recent Good Demin featuring Irina Skayk drop is included. 

Shop the Good American Sale

Good American's clothing ranges from sizes 00-24, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you. 

Get ready for your new everyday go-to's. Ahead, check out some of our favorite Good American deals to shop before the best styles sell out.

Always Fits Tiny Bikini Top

Always Fits Tiny Bikini Top
Good American

Always Fits Tiny Bikini Top

Crafted from Good American's Always Fits fabric, this bikini top stretches up or down a size while keeping its shape. 

$59 $44

With code GET25

Shop Now

The Weekender Jeans

The Weekender Jeans
Good American

The Weekender Jeans

Comfort meets fashion in this easy-to-wear pair you'll slip into every weekend. 

$159 $119

WITH CODE GET25

Shop Now

The Whip Stitch Compression Swimsuit

The Whip Stitch Compression Swimsuit
Good American

The Whip Stitch Compression Swimsuit

This one-piece bathing suit is made of lightweight compression fabric. It has a scooped neckline and cheeky rear coverage, so you can look your best on the beach or poolside.

$139 $104

With code GET25

Shop Now

Fit For Success Bootcut Jumpsuit

Fit For Success Bootcut Jumpsuit
Good American

Fit For Success Bootcut Jumpsuit

A one-and-done summer power suit in denim, this one has '70s-inspired flare legs. 

$199 $149

WITH CODE GET25

Shop Now

Cropped Cotton Oxford Shirt

Cropped Cotton Oxford Shirt
Good American

Cropped Cotton Oxford Shirt

Your new wardrobe building block, this classic tailored long sleeve shirt is made from a crisp cotton in a cropped fit and a button-up front.

$139 $63

With code GET25

Shop Now

The Denim Corset Maxi Dress

The Denim Corset Maxi Dress
Good American

The Denim Corset Maxi Dress

The ultimate date night outfit is right here. 

$229 $172

WITH CODE GET25

Shop Now

The Scrunchie Midi Dress

The Scrunchie Midi Dress
Good American

The Scrunchie Midi Dress

Originally $119, this well-rated, sexy body-shaping dress is just $36 right now. 

$119 $36

WITH CODE GET25

Shop Now

The Denim Mule Sandal

The Denim Mule Sandal
Good American

The Denim Mule Sandal

If you didn't know, Good American also makes some seriously cute shoes, like this summer pair. 

$139 $104

WITH CODE GET25

Shop Now

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit
Good American

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit

The Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit has a flattering scoop neckline and is designed to keep its shape throughout the day. Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans for an everyday look.

$79 $59

With code GET25

Shop Now

Compression Shine Bodysuit

Compression Shine Bodysuit
Good American

Compression Shine Bodysuit

Dress this bodysuit up or down for an instant head turner. It's made from a sexy, high-shine fabric that sculpts and defines your curves.

$129 $97

With code GET25

Shop Now

Super Stretch Baby Tee

Super Stretch Baby Tee
Good American

Super Stretch Baby Tee

The perfect staple piece for your wardrobe, this short sleeve crewneck tee is made from soft and smooth cotton with generous stretch, providing maximum comfort and a flattering fit. 

$59 $44

With code GET25

Shop Now

Scuba Wide Leg Trousers

Scuba Wide Leg Trousers
Good American

Scuba Wide Leg Trousers

A perfect alternative to your jeans, these wide leg trousers in a smooth scuba fabric feature a classic front pleat and a high-rise waist for a flattering relaxed fit.

$179 $134

With code GET25

Shop Now

Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit

Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit
Good American

Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit

Wear this bodysuit with your favorite pair of jeans or tailored pants for the ultimate go-to outfit.

$79 $59

With code GET25

Shop Now

