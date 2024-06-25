Shop the Good American Summer's Hottest Sale now to snag wardrobe staples for 25% off. Some of the deals feel more like a steal.
Summer has officially started, so now's a perfect time to make room in your closet for new clothes. Nothing feels better than updating your warm-weather wardrobe with comfy and chic items you scored while on sale.
One of the best places to begin your search for stylish summer apparel is Good American. Now through June 27, the Good American Summer's Hottest Sale is taking 25% off everything — including new drops, resort wear and already discounted items. Just use the code GET25 at checkout to snag savings on the brand's best-selling jeans, dresses, swimsuits, bodysuits, tees and so much more. The recent Good Demin featuring Irina Skayk drop is included.
Good American's clothing ranges from sizes 00-24, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you.
Get ready for your new everyday go-to's. Ahead, check out some of our favorite Good American deals to shop before the best styles sell out.
Always Fits Tiny Bikini Top
Crafted from Good American's Always Fits fabric, this bikini top stretches up or down a size while keeping its shape.
The Weekender Jeans
Comfort meets fashion in this easy-to-wear pair you'll slip into every weekend.
The Whip Stitch Compression Swimsuit
This one-piece bathing suit is made of lightweight compression fabric. It has a scooped neckline and cheeky rear coverage, so you can look your best on the beach or poolside.
Fit For Success Bootcut Jumpsuit
A one-and-done summer power suit in denim, this one has '70s-inspired flare legs.
Cropped Cotton Oxford Shirt
Your new wardrobe building block, this classic tailored long sleeve shirt is made from a crisp cotton in a cropped fit and a button-up front.
The Denim Corset Maxi Dress
The ultimate date night outfit is right here.
The Scrunchie Midi Dress
Originally $119, this well-rated, sexy body-shaping dress is just $36 right now.
The Denim Mule Sandal
If you didn't know, Good American also makes some seriously cute shoes, like this summer pair.
Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit
The Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit has a flattering scoop neckline and is designed to keep its shape throughout the day. Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans for an everyday look.
Compression Shine Bodysuit
Dress this bodysuit up or down for an instant head turner. It's made from a sexy, high-shine fabric that sculpts and defines your curves.
Super Stretch Baby Tee
The perfect staple piece for your wardrobe, this short sleeve crewneck tee is made from soft and smooth cotton with generous stretch, providing maximum comfort and a flattering fit.
Scuba Wide Leg Trousers
A perfect alternative to your jeans, these wide leg trousers in a smooth scuba fabric feature a classic front pleat and a high-rise waist for a flattering relaxed fit.
Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit
Wear this bodysuit with your favorite pair of jeans or tailored pants for the ultimate go-to outfit.
