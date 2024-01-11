'The Good Doctor' Ending After Season 7

Get ready to say goodbye to Dr. Shaun Murphy.

On Thursday, ABC announced that The Good Doctor is ending with its forthcoming seventh season. "The Good Doctor has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it's time to say goodbye," co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman and fellow executive producer Erin Gunn said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud of the work we've done and the message we've been privileged to be a part of. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve. Thank you, Sony; thank you, ABC; thank you all."

"After 6️⃣ incredible seasons, The Good Doctor says goodbye," the network shared on Instagram. "Join us for the farewell season Feb 20 on ABC and Stream on Hulu."

Based on a Korean series, The Good Doctor follows Freddie Highmore as Shaun, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who "has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives." It also centers on Dr. Murphy and the rest of his team as they navigate their personal lives with the life and death situations they continuously face at work.

Highmore, 31, who also serves as an executive producer, reflected on his time on the series in a statement of his own. "Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life," he said. "I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver … tequila, stat!"

Fiona Gubelmann, who plays Morgan Reznick, bid farewell to the show with an emotional Instagram post. "It's been an incredible journey. I'm immensely grateful to all of the people who have made this one of the best experiences and gifts in my life," she wrote. "Thank you to our amazing crew, cast, writers, producers….I love you all and will treasure our time together ❤️ Thank you to all of our incredible fans from all over the world who've taken this journey with us. You're the reason we do this."

Meanwhile, Will Yun Lee, who portrays Dr. Alex Park, penned in his Instagram post, "It's been a beautiful ride with @thegooddoctorabc ❤️ What a privilege it has been to play Dr. Park. Thank you to all the fans who made #TheGoodDoctor extra special. I will miss all the cast, crew and producers I got to call family over the past 6 years. Farewell🧑🏻‍⚕️🩺❤️."

In 2023, a planned spinoff of the medical drama titled The Good Lawyer starring Felicity Huffman and Kennedy McMann aired, though ABC eventually passed on it following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Season 7 of The Good Doctor officially returns on Feb. 20.

