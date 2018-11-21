Turns out our favoriteGood Place catchphrase, "Ya Basic," has connections to the least basic person on the planet: Beyoncé.

During her Tuesday appearance on Busy Tonight, Good Place star D'Arcy Carden revealed to host Busy Philipps just how the catchphrase came to be. The actress shared that it all started during a night out with writer Jen Statsky, as they headed out to see Queen Bey in concert.

"We sort of splurged and got great seats, and we were so excited, and for some reason, the only heckler in the entire stadium was seated next to us. It was so wild, like, why did he come? He clearly had a love for her, but it was almost like he was disappointed in her or something…But he was yelling a lot of things at her," Carden recalled.

"Jen and I were sort of trying to ignore him. The girls behind us were getting, like, ready to fight him. And I was feeling this tension, and I’m like, 'I want to enjoy Beyoncé,' so I just said like, 'Hey, if you don’t like this, why don’t you just get a drink, like, get out of here, go have a good night or whatever,'" she continued. "And he went like this, he was like, ‘Ya basic’ to me, just a full-on, looked me up and down and back, and was like, ‘Ya basic.'"

"I mean, it stunned me and I was also like, ‘I guess I am,'" Carden added. "I think we’re all a little bit basic."

