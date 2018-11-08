Kristen Bell Might Know How 'The Good Place' Ends (Exclusive)

The rules of The Good Place are confusing at times -- Is it heaven? Purgatory? Will all of us meet Ted Danson when we die? -- but one thing that remains universal on the set of the quirky, but beloved, NBC comedy is a basic tenet of kindness.

"Just don't be a jerk," star Kristen Bell told ET of the on-set mandates of The Good Place, ahead of Thursday's all-new episode. "You know, we're so lucky to be here, especially in a job like this where we're doing comedy. There's like, no excuse."

"There's a no 'ash-hole' policy as we would say on the show," Bell's co-star, Jameela Jamil added. "Every single person on set is nice and funny -- a rare combination."

The unique sitcom, which follows a group of newly-deceased souls on their postmortem journey exploring "The Good Place," "The Bad Place" and back to life again -- even featuring a few stops in the sparsely-occupied "Medium Place" -- has kept fans guessing from the very beginning. And the passionate followers of the existential comedy have dozens of homegrown theories as to how the show's mysterious entanglements may eventually pan out. But only a few people know for sure, one among them, series creator Michael Schur, who's also known for co-creating The Office, Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Bell might also count herself among the numbered few who know the fates of The Good Place's fondly-dubbed "Team Cockroach," if only she could remember what Schur told her is in the cards for the rest of the series.

"I barely remember what he said because my memory is just -- I have the worst memory in the world," she admitted. "I'm a great secret keeper because I don't remember the secret, nor will I judge you for it."

"But yes, he has thrown out some ideas that would happen, should we wrap the show up -- in seven years," she added.

One thing Bell has no trouble remembering is her close bond with her Good Place co-stars -- among them, Danson, Jamil, William Jackson Harper, Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden. She and husband Dax Shepard even went on an escape room double date with Danson and his wife, Mary Steenburgen -- though their experience may have been more suited for The Bad Place.

"We had one flashlight for each group," Danson recalled. "I gave the flashlight to Dax and noticed there was a cot in our cell, stretched out and took a nice little doze for the twenty minutes it took. We didn't get out, but everyone else was bummed out. I was rested and happy as a clam."

The Good Place airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Comic-Con 2018: 'The Good Place' Screens First 2 Minutes of Season 3 Premiere

Ted Danson Earns Surprise Emmy Nomination for 'The Good Place'

Emmys 2018: How Janet Saved ‘The Good Place’ Breakout D’Arcy Carden’s Career (Exclusive)

Related Gallery