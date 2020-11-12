Seems like The Hills: New Beginnings is giving a cast bubble a try! On Wednesday night, Jason Wahler posted a photo of the guys from the reality series, including Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Brandon Lee, and Justin Bobby Brescia, all playing poker as lots of camera men wearing masks sat in the background.

"Game time! 🃏🃏♠️♠️ #round2," Jason captioned the shot.

Jason's wife, Ashley Wahler, commented on the post, "The boys are back in town! Looking good everyone 🔥"

Spencer also posted to his Instagram Stories about a rooftop party for PrattDaddy.com being DJ'd by Brody. The reality star noted the "COVID-safe rager" was going to be filmed for The Hills. Later in the evening while filming the poker game, Spencer shared a video of the camera crew while playing the original Hills theme song, "Unwritten," by Natasha Bedingfield.

It seems the ladies are back filming as well. Earlier this week, Audrina Patridge, shared an outfit post on Instagram, writing, "Rainy day outfit with @thehills fam."

Back in August, TMZ reported that MTV was considering a filming bubble to keep the cast safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Whitney Port briefly spoke to Hills alum Lauren Conrad about the plan on her podcast, With Whit, back in September.

"After we were finished filming I was having so much anxiety about it. And I was like, 'I don't know if I can do it again,'" Whitney said of the first season of the reboot. "I decided to sign on for the second season. We filmed for a month and it was totally fine. But now that there's this new idea of us living all together [I'm not sure]."

ET spoke with Spencer and his wife, Heidi Montag, this past spring about filming the show amid a pandemic.

"Before the quarantine, The Hills became the best show ever," Spencer told ET of the scenes they filmed prior to quarantining. "Like, it got so good. I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' So, it's kinda frustrating. ...Once when we all get out of this, everyone will be so turnt up to go out that everyone's emotions will keep going. But it was really good before we got locked up."

