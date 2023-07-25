Whitney Port is taking the concerns of fans and family into account. On Monday, The Hills alum took to her Instagram Stories to "address my weight real quick."

"I've gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin. At first it didn't bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like," the 38-year-old began before acknowledging comments she received after posting a bikini pic of herself on July 20 from a beach in East Hampton, New York.

"I hope she's alright, I'm worried about her," one commenter posted, while another remark reads, "Is no one else concerned?"

Port said she dismissed this feedback until her husband, Tim Rosenman, also expressed that he was worried about her changing appearance. "But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it's not just something strangers are spewing," she shared. "He has been worried about me."

This led to the former MTV star taking a step back and examining why she's lost weight. "It's not something I've been consciously thinking about!" she said. "I eat to live, not the other way around. But after stepping on the scale, it hit me. It's not something I strive for. I always feel hungry but I just don't know what to eat."

She admitted of her eating habits, "It's not how I want to look or feel though. My excuses are that I'm too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I'm too picky when it comes to taste and quality."

Port is now looking to get healthy. "Both are unacceptable and I don't want to set an unhealthy example. So I promised Timmy and I'll promise you that my health will always be a priority."

This isn't the first time Port, who is mom to 5-year-old Sonny, has been open and honest with fans. In November 2021, she revealed that she suffered a pregnancy loss.

"I'm so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched our latest YouTube episode, but lost the baby. We found out yesterday," Port wrote at the time on her Instagram Story. "...Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full -- I don't physically feel like complete s**t anymore."

For more with Port, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Whitney Port Says She Had a 'Text Relationship' With Leonardo DiCaprio

Whitney Port Reveals She Suffered Pregnancy Loss In Emotional Post

Whitney Port Reveals 'Hills' Co-Star She Surprisingly Connected With

Whitney Port Reveals She Turned Down a Night With Leonardo DiCaprio This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery