Anne Hathaway finds herself in an unexpected love story in her upcoming film, The Idea of You.

In the movie, based on the popular novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, Hathaway plays Solène, a 40-year-old divorced mother who is forced to chaperone her teen daughter's trip to the Coachella Music Festival.

After a chance encounter with Hayes Campbell, the 24-year-old lead singer of the most popular boy band in the world -- played by Red, White and Royal Blue star Nicholas Galatzine -- Solène gets wrapped up in a whirlwind romance.

"What about what people will say?" Solène worries in the trailer, released on Wednesday.

"I don't care what they say," Hayes promises.

However, the film's official synopsis warns, "It isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for."

The debut single from the film’s soundtrack, "Dance Before We Walk," is featured in the trailer and is also out now.

Watch the full trailer above.

Prime Video

The film also stars Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Annie Mumolo, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Jaiden Anthony, Raymond Cham Jr, Viktor White and Dakota Adan.

The Idea of You premieres May 2 on Prime Video.

RELATED CONTENT: