Joey King is putting a modern-day twist on the romantic '90s thriller Ghost in her new film, The In Between.

In these exclusive first-look photos of Paramount+'s upcoming feature film, we see King play Tessa, a teenage girl, who after surviving a car accident that took the life of her boyfriend, Skylar (Kyle Allen), believes he’s attempting to reconnect with her from the after world.

The moving film tells the story of first love and what happens when you think you've lost it, but it's not really gone. Celeste O’Connor, Jon Ortiz, Kim Dickens, Donna Biscoe and Supergirl's April Parker Jones also star in the film.

Paramount +

Paramount +

Paramount +

Paramount +

Paramount +

Paramount +

In addition to starring in the film, King is also a producer on the project, along with Robbie Brenner and Andrew Deane. Jamie King and Marc Klein serve as executive producers, with Arie Posin directing, and Marc Klein, who wrote the beloved John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale romantic comedy Serendipity, penning the film's screenplay.

Paramount+ has yet to announce a release date for The In Between, but have shared that it's coming the streamer soon.

RELATED CONTENT

'Kissing Booth': Joey King on If Elle and Noah Have a Future

Joey King Reveals Favorite 'Kissing Booth' Scenes With Her Leading Men

Joey King Smooches Boyfriend Steven Piet in Sweet Post

Joey King on Saying Goodbye to ‘The Kissing Booth’ Series and What’s Next for Elle (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery