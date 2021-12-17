The Jonas Brothers Bring the Joe Biden TikTok Trend to the White House
The Jonas Brothers are jumping on the latest TikTok trend and they've enlisted the president of the United States!
Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas hilariously made their way to the White House to film a rendition of the viral "Joe Byron" TikTok video. With audio from Sidetalk's Coney Island Ski Club and Coney Island's Finest YouTube video, the brothers are seen all around the historic location before showing the epic President Joe Biden cameo.
"Bing Bong! Are you vaccinated? Yes sir. Ey yo!” the brothers exclaim, before Nick asks. "Who’s the president, man, who’s the president?”
That's when Joe and Kevin reply, “Byron! Byron!”
"What do you want to tell Joe Byron right now?” Joe says as Kevin and Nick wrap it up by saying, "What’s up, baby…take me out to dinner.”
The video wraps with Kevin asking if they got it, to which Biden, seen holding the camera, replied, "We got it."
Biden also replied to the Jonas Brothers, writing, "It's pronounced Biden, guys - thanks for stopping by!"
It's unclear when the video was filmed or what the trio was doing at the White House. While they are promoting their Remember This Tour shows in Mexico this week, they announced that they would be dropping out of iHeartRadio's Power 96.1 JingleBall in Atlanta after one of their crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
The Joe Bros, meanwhile, have been having a great time on TikTok, recreating some of their old viral videos, dressing up like their Camp Rock characters and more.
See more in the video below.
