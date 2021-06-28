Nick Jonas Shocks a Fan Wearing a Jonas Brothers T-Shirt and She Gets the Ultimate Selfie
A sucker for a good shirt! Nick Jonas surprised one loyal fan over the weekend after he spotted her wearing a Jonas Brothers shirt while walking her dog.
The 28-year-old singer filmed the interaction with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, in the backseat, sharing it via social media on Sunday.
Nick, who was in the driver's seat of a SUV, rolled down the window and called out, "Nice shirt!"
The fan, named Margo, turned to see the Jonas Brothers, and said, "Oh my god! Oh my god!" She then scrambled to find her phone.
Nick told Margo that her dog was "very cute" and let her come in closer for the ultimate selfie.
"The Jonas Brothers told me they like my shirt, oh my f**king god," Margo captioned the epic selfie that she posted to her Instagram.
The boy band is currently preparing to hit the road for The Remember This Tour in August.
"We've been working together in this year and a half where we've been apart, and always kind of keeping on the grind a little bit, trying to find new songs and new inspiration," Nick told ET back in May of working with his brothers again. "I think with the tour in mind, it would make sense [to have new music], but again I don't wanna give too much away, just keep your eyes and ears open."
