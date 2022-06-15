Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren't shy about their sex life. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the couple alluded to their private time together in a NSFW after-credits scene.

While filming a confessional, Kim paused to call out to her boyfriend who was standing off camera, in order to introduce Pete to a member of the show's crew who'd been with her for 14 years.

"She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina," Kim told Pete of the crew member.

Still out of view of the camera, Pete questioned, "More than me?"

"No, not more than you, but she’s probably seen it," Kim replied.

The crew member denied having seen Kim's vagina, and the reality star assured her longtime co-worker, "We’ll get there. Takes time to warm up, to see my vagina," before quipping, "But you could look on the internet. I’m just kidding."

Earlier in the episode, Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian gushed over Kim and Pete's relationship, which first sparked when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live.

"He’s just a great person. You can tell he cares about people’s feelings," Scott said, adding the the comedian, whom he called "so sweet," recently picked him up from the airport.

"I’m happy that she has someone that’s nice to her, that caters to her," Khloe added, with Scott agreeing, "I think she hasn’t had that in a really long time."

Scott additionally joked about how Kim is "so different" in front of Pete, who's 13 years her junior, noting that the SKIMS founder "says young slang words" around her beau.

In a confessional, Khloe, whose drama with Tristan Thompson and his paternity scandal played out during the episode, said she wants a relationship like Kim and Pete's.

"Pete is so sweet. I don’t know him really well, but from what I do know, I think it’s really drama free, it’s really easy, and I think that’s something that’s the end goal," Khloe said. "Everyone wants that fairy tale. Everyone wants the happily ever after. I think that’s the hope. Love shouldn’t be this hard."

Season 1 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Surprising Thing Pete Davidson Did That Made Her 'So F**king Horny' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoy PDA-Filled Vacation in Tahiti

Michael Che Played 'Matchmaker' to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

How Kanye West Feels About Pete Davidson's Outing With His Son

Related Gallery