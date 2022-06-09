Michael Che Recalls Playing 'Matchmaker' to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Michael Che couldn't help but unleash an uncontrollable laugh when reminded he was the "matchmaker" that led to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's budding romance.
The co-anchor for "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, where the longtime radio host complimented Che on his matchmaking skills thanks to him writing the Aladdin sketch that included a moment where Kardashian and Davidson share a kiss.
The high-profile romance has taken off, and it seems like each day the relationship is reaching new levels. Stern jokingly scolded Che, telling him, "Look at all the trouble you started!" and how Davidson is now "ensconced in this Kardashian lifestyle."
But Stern also wanted to know from Che if Davidson ever came to him and said, "Thank you for writing this. I got to make out with this chick and now I'm with her." And perhaps to one one's surprise, that's not how it went down at all.
"Absolutely not," Che confirmed. "He hasn't mentioned it." Che later joked that it's the first time he's hearing about Davidson and Kardashian dating. "Is it serious?" he quipped.
Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, and she recalled the kiss earlier this month on an episode of The Kardashians.
"It was just a vibe," Kardashian said of her and Davidson's onscreen kiss. "I was like, 'Oh s**t, maybe I just need to try something different.'"
Months after the onscreen kiss, Kardashian later revealed that, for Valentine's Day, Davidson gifted her the rug and the entire outfit -- including the little Genie lamp -- that were used for the sketch.
