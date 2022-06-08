Kim Kardashian is sharing the surprising way Pete Davidson got her in the mood. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim was in the Dominican Republic to shoot her Sports Illustrated swimsuit spread, and, during a break, gushed to her friends about her beau, telling them he's "really thoughtful."

"Pete is such a good, good person. I can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things," Kim said in a confessional. "One time, Pete was like, 'Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty.' And I was like, 'Oh my god, you are making me so f**king horny.' Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life."

The couple was spotted buying ice cream at Rite Aid back in January. Ice cream appears to be an important part of their relationship. Earlier in the episode, when Kim was on her private plane heading to the Dominican Republic, a flight attendant told the reality star that Pete sent her Dibs ice cream as a surprise.

"These are my favorite," she gushed. "... We went to the movies in Staten Island and all I wanted was Dibs. I’m obsessed with Dibs. You can only get them in, like, gas stations these days."

When one of Kim's pal's praised the gesture as "sweet," Kim joked, "Is it sweet or is it, like, being a d**k because I have a swimsuit shoot? I shouldn’t have eaten that. Thanks, a**hole."

All jokes aside, Kim wasn't shy about praising her beau.

"Pete and I have been dating for a few months. We’re doing really, really good," she said in a confessional. "Pete said, 'I’m gonna grow on you. Just wait.' He knew. He’s like, 'I give it four months in and you’re gonna be obsessed.' And I was like, 'OK. We’ll see.'"

When a producer for the show asked if Kim was in love with Pete, she would neither confirm nor deny such a feeling. "Um, I don’t know if that’s any of your business," she hedged.

Later, while speaking with her friends, Kim opened up about wanting a "drama-free life" and relationship.

"There’s always headlines and this and this and this. Even if there’s things that are inaccurate, it’s not like I could get out there and be like, 'Hey, this is wrong. This is wrong. This is wrong. This is what happened,'" Kim said. "At the end of the day, that’ll just be another story, another thing. I just want it to go away."

In a confessional, Kim added, "I never want the person that I’m dating to be subjected to public scrutiny just because we’re dating. He knows what he’s getting himself into, obviously, but I’m trying to minimize any tabloid drama."

After her break with her friends, Kim had her Sports Illustrated shoot, which she posed for while feeling "really sick."

"I feel like absolute s**t. I want to die. I definitely am so excited... I just wish I felt better," she said. "... I’ll never, ever cancel, but my throat is killing [me]. It feels like I have strep throat. But I just have to push through."

On the phone with Khloe Kardashian, Kim revealed the extent of her illness. "I just want to give up today. I don’t know how I’m going to push through. I can’t really function. I’m so tired. I’m trying to be professional."

At the end of the day, though, Kim got through the day and reflected on the gratitude she feels for her life.

"It just feels like everything I’ve dreamed... Things I never even thought I would do, I’m doing them," she said. "I feel like the universe is rewarding me and this is the year about me, and to do what I want, and what makes me happy. It almost feels like all my dreams are coming true."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.

