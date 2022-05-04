Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were in "a really good place" late last year. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, fans got to see the events leading up to and following Travis Barker's October proposal to Kourtney Kardashian.

Before Travis popped the question, Tristan surprised Khloe, and their 4-year-old daughter, True, by flying in to be part of the festivities.

Tristan's first cheating scandal went public days before the birth of their daughter. Khloe took Tristan back, but the pair broke things off again when he was accused of cheating with Kylie Jenner's then-BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Co-parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic brought the pair back together, but things ended again in June 2021. The Kardashians episode picked up in October 2021, right after the pair had reconciled following their June split.

"We’re good. We’re actually in a really good place," Khloe said of herself and Tristan. "We just got back together. He’s been going to therapy a lot. There’s just been a lot of effort on his part."

"He’s a great father. True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents. It’s so great to see that joy on her face," she added. "When we broke up, I learned how well he and I got along, and what good friends we are, and what good partners we are. I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.

After Khloe and Tristan celebrated Kourtney's engagement, the Good American founder gushed to Kim Kardashian about her on-and-off love's gesture.

"It’s showing me all the effort he’s making... I love that it’s not just talk. I’m not just believing everything he’s telling me, he’s actually showing me," she told Kim. "I have so much faith and so much hope in our future."

In a confessional, Khloe added, "I’ve been through so much with Tristan -- we both have, he’s been through a lot as well. The truth is that we’re always working on ourselves, we are going to therapy. Listen, even baby steps are steps, so I’m just hoping for a little progress every single day."

As fans of the family know, though, Khloe and Tristan's brief reconciliation did not last long. In January, Tristan confirmed that he'd fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

At the time, he apologized to Khloe, writing on his Instagram Story, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

After news of Tristan's child broke, a source told ET of Khloe, "She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day. There is no hope and it's really done for now, but she thinks it's for the best."

Last month, Khloe expanded on how she felt at the time while speaking to USA Today.

"When you're hurt so many times -- your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again -- there is a numbing sensation to it," she said, before admitting of the paternity scandal, "That was hard."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.

