Nori's definitely going to be writing an entry into the burn book about this one! On Thursday's season finale of The Kardashians, North West accompanied her mom, Kim Kardashian, and grandma, Kris Jenner, to Paris, France, to attend Couture Fashion Week.

While there, Kim shares a TMI story about the night that she and her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, conceived their eldest child as the 9-year-old listens.

As they prepare to attend the Jean Paul Gaultier show to lend their support to designer Olivier Rousteing, Kim shares that Olivier gifted a dress to Kanye that he wanted Kim to wear.

Kim wore the bright blue dress on her birthday in October 2012, when she and Kanye attended the Angel Ball.

"I wore the dress and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress," Kim tells North, without going into detail about the "how" of it all. "So Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

For her part, North doesn't seem fazed by her mom's confession, and fully embraces her trip to Paris. She waves at cheering crowds and paparazzi, and holds up a sign at the fashion show that reads, "STOP," telling the people across from her not to take her photo.

"I just love when North is feeling herself," Kim says of her daughter. "I'm just so happy that she's loving this experience. That just makes me happy. What a lucky girl, honestly."

She also rocks her dad's old jacket, which Kim calls a "major fashion moment" revealing she found it online and purchased it after Kanye gave it away.

Season 2 of The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.

