For those who love iced coffee even on the chilliest of winter days, Keurig's new K-Iced brewers really hit the spot. Keurig introduced K-Iced, its first line of single-cup brewers designed with iced coffee in mind, earlier this year. The slim, sleek coffee makers can brew either a refreshing and delicious iced coffee or a rich, full-flavored hot coffee — no Starbucks line required.

Right now, the Keurig K-Iced single serve coffee maker is on sale for its lowest price ever. You can get 30% off the single serve brewer that makes a perfect gift for any coffee lovers on your list this Christmas.

With the K-Cup Coffee Pod of your choice, the K-Iced produces a vibrant, balanced and flavorful iced coffee taste. This Keurig features a Brew Over Ice option that automatically adjusts your brew temperature, starting hotter to extract the full flavor from the pods before cooling down to minimize ice melt.

The K-Iced 2-in-1 coffee maker also allows you to adjust the coffee strength with the Strong Brew setting. Just choose a 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup size and enjoy your favorite iced coffee drinks at home without burning a hole in your wallet. There's no telling how long Amazon's Keurig deal will last, so we recommend snagging this cool addition to your morning routine today.

