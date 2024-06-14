Single-serve coffee makers are one of the most convenient options for making your morning cup of joe. Whether you live by yourself, have limited counter space, or just need your caffeine fix instantly, the good news is that the Keurig K-Mini is on sale for just $60 right now.

Amazon is taking 40% off one of Keurig’s most compact models for Father's Day. This brings the coffee maker down to the lowest price we've seen in 2024, making it the best Keurig deal you can score today. The powerful, yet small Keurig K-Mini is beyond simple to use and you get a perfect cup of coffee every single time. Just put in your favorite K-Cup, pour some water, and you're all set.

You can choose from six different matte-finish color options, including black, dusty rose, evergreen, poppy red, studio gray and oasis. Brew cup sizes between 6 and 12 ounces, and at less than 5 inches wide, this coffee maker is the perfect size for any space.

With a single cup reservoir and cord storage, the K-Mini coffee maker is the portable brewer that allows you to make coffee anywhere. We also love that this model is travel mug friendly, which is perfect for busy summer days. The dip tray is removable, allowing for travel mugs up to seven inches tall.

We don't expect the price of this Keurig to get any lower during Amazon Prime Day in July, so now's the time to snag the latest addition to your kitchen for less.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

