'The Kissing Booth 3': Joey King's Elle Is Torn Between Love & Friendship in New Trailer
‘Kissing Booth 3’: Jacob Elordi and Joey King Share an Adorable …
Kaia Gerber Wishes Boyfriend Jacob Elordi a Happy Birthday by Sh…
Zendaya and Tom Holland Seen Kissing in Los Angeles
BackSync on If We Can Expect a Backstreet Boys/*NSYNC Crossover …
Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre Talk New Music and What to Expec…
Why Anderson Cooper Got 'Really Pissed' at Ex Benjamin Maisani D…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Long She'll Continue…
'Little People, Big World': Tori Is Full of Joy at Lilah's First…
Jamie Foxx and Daughter Corinne Gush Over Their Favorite Moments…
Paris Hilton Reacts to Mom Kathy Hilton on ‘RHOBH’ and Talks Wed…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Khloe Kardashian Confirms She's Had a Nose Job
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Nose Job, Rachel Lindsay Pens Op-Ed Ab…
Vin Diesel Confirms Cardi B Will Be in 'F10' and Teases the 'Gre…
Go Behind the Scenes of Naya Rivera's Final Movie (Exclusive)
'KUWTK' Reunion: Kardashians Address Rob Kardashian's Absence Fr…
Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Gets Married in 'The Pioneer Woman:…
'Cruella' Bloopers Featuring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson (Exclu…
Kate Middleton Rocks a Casual Look to Play With Kids at Natural …
David Harbour Talks ‘Black Widow’ and Teases Major ‘Stranger Thi…
Zach and Tori Roloff Talk Anniversary, Moving to the Farm and Am…
It all comes down to this. The trailer for The Kissing Booth 3 dropped on Tuesday and Joey King's Elle has a big decision to make. It's the summer before she heads to college but where will she go?
Will it be moving across the country with her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) or fulfilling her lifelong promise to go to the same university as her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney)? Elle is facing the toughest decision of her life - but first, she's making the most of the summer days.
"But when you decide to escape reality, eventually you're gonna have to come back to it," Elle says in the trailer. "I have to pick a school and make one of my two favorite people very unhappy."
Of course, Elle also gets some words of wisdom from Mrs. Flynn (Molly Ringwald).
"Maybe your choices have more to do with what other people want," she kindly stresses, adding, "Maybe it's time that you think about what you want."
Whatever happens, the third and final movie in the franchise is sure to bring laughter, tears and (hopefully) a happy ending.
King and Elordi previously dated in real life, but called it quits before shooting the sequel. In a July 2020 interview with ET, the actress admitted that dating in the public eye can be "brutal."
"In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you're doing," she said at the time. "I think it's very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they're owed an explanation, but I understand."
The Kissing Booth 3 will stream August 11 on Netflix.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Kissing Booth' Star Jacob Elordi Recalls His 'Romantic' First Kiss
'Kissing Booth 3': What We Know About the Final Film
'Kissing Booth 3' Tease Shows Sweet Joey King and Jacob Elordi Moment