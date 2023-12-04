At the request of his doctors, Stephen Colbert is canceling his upcoming The Late Show episodes as he continues to recover from appendix surgery.

On Monday, the late-night host, 59, posted a message to Instagram's Threads service announcing that he would be resting up until further notice.

"I’m listening to my doctors and continuing to rest and heal," he wrote in his message, reposted to his Instagram page. "Thank you for all your well wishes and I’ll see you soon. - Stephen."

According to one outlet, re-runs of shows from October and early November will be aired in place of new episodes throughout the week.

In the comments of his post, viewers sent their well wishes to the comic and TV host, wishing him a speedy and full recovery.

"Your health and wellness is top priority, we will be waiting patiently for your return when you are better," one fan wrote.

"My appendix ruptured 2 years ago and I was down for the count for 3 weeks! Took me by surprise! Hang in there," another shared.

The news came a week after Colbert announced he would be taking a break in a statement detailing his recent procedure.

"Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week," Colbert's statement on Nov. 27 read.

"I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix. I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."

The Late Show was slated to return on Nov. 28 with a lineup of guests, including Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Sir Patrick Stewart, Barbra Streisand and Kelsey Grammer. Additionally, Jon Batiste, the show's former band leader who left last year, was scheduled to make a return as both an interviewee and musical guest.

Earlier this year, The Late Show went on hiatus after Colbert tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered from the illness.

CBS has not yet announced when The Late Show will resume its regular programming.

