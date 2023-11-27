CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will be on an unexpected hiatus this week, following an announcement from the host himself.

Colbert took to Instagram's Threads service to share the news of his health setback.

"Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week," Colbert's statement began. "I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix. I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."

The Late Show was slated to return on Tuesday night with a lineup of exciting guests, including Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Sir Patrick Stewart, Barbra Streisand, and Kelsey Grammer. Additionally, Jon Batiste, the show's former band leader who left last year, was scheduled to make a return as both an interviewee and musical guest on Wednesday.

This marks the second time in two months that health issues have disrupted the show's regular schedule. In October, The Late Show canceled a week of programs as Colbert recovered from a bout of COVID-19.

Furthermore, The Late Show faced a hiatus during the summer due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Fans and colleagues alike have flooded social media with well-wishes for Colbert's speedy recovery, expressing understanding for the temporary pause in the show's schedule.

CBS has not yet announced when The Late Show will resume its regular programming.

