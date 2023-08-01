'The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart': See Sigourney Weaver in the Adaptation of the Bestselling Novel (Exclusive)
Another bestselling novel is being adapted into a star-studded series with the upcoming release of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.
Sigourney Weaver stars in the Prime Video adaptation of Holly Ringland’s book, playing June Hart, a protective grandmother who takes in her troubled granddaughter, Alice -- played by The 100 star Alycia Debnam-Carey -- following a family tragedy.
In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming series, which premieres on Aug. 4, June is approached at her flower farm by Sally (Asher Keddie), a woman seeking information on Alice and her past.
However, June seems skeptical about Sally's motivations and desire to pry deeper into the inner workings of the farm.
"Thornfield is a flower farm. It's also a safe place for women to come and to heal," she says, pointing out that there are no men working on her land. "All of your poking about with police and lawyers puts all of it at risk."
"We love Alice. We're looking after her. It's what we do here," June adds, warning the visitor against bringing more attention and jeopardizing the tranquility of their farm "for your own needs."
Sally presses back, wondering aloud if they shouldn't be asking Alice how she wants to handle things.
"I respect what you're doing, but do you really think that a refuge full of damaged, traumatized people is the best place for her?" she asks.
The series also stars Leah Purcell, Frankie Adams, Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Sebastián Zurita, Shareena Clanton.
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart premieres Aug. 4 on Prime Video.
