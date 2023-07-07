The Summer I Turned Pretty is a hit on the page and onscreen! As fans gear up for season 2 of the Prime Video series, ET is taking a look at the biggest changes between Jenny Han's books and the Lola Tung-led drama.

The story follows Belly (Tung), a teen on her annual summer trip to the fictional Cousins Beach with her mom, Laurel (Jackie Chung), and older brother, Steven (Sean Kaufman). While there, they stay with Laurel's lifelong friend, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), and her teenage sons, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), who Belly is romantically torn between.

When it came to adapting the series for the screen, Han, who serves as co-showrunner, knew it wouldn't be an easy task.

"It's a bit of a balancing act, because I really had to weigh what the fans are expecting with where the show is going creatively and find that balance," she told Variety. "My priority has always been that I want fans of the book to feel really satisfied by the story we're telling, but also for them to know that this is an adaptation in a new medium, so it's not going to be exactly the same. I think those are sort of the two things that are always in my head."

Keep reading for the biggest changes between the book and the show.

The Debutante Ball

The event serves as a through line in the show's first season and was not a part of the books at all. Han opened up about her decision to add the big event into the story in an interview with The Wrap.

"The Deb Ball was a chance to really bring a rite of passage, like a ceremonial rite of passage, of growing up to life -- to really see that visualized, because I think different cultures have many different ways of marking that moment of between girlhood and adulthood," she said. "And that's what Deb Ball is, you're coming out and being seen as an adult."

Jeremiah's Sexuality

The first novel in Han's series came out in 2009, so when it came time to adapt it for the screen there were some things she wanted to update. One of those was Jeremiah's sexuality. While the character was assumed to be straight in the books, he's portrayed as sexually fluid in the show.

"I think perhaps if I was writing the novel today, I may have made that choice because I think that he's always been a character, to me, that is really at ease with himself, really comfortable in his own skin, and openminded and open to exploration," Han told TVLine. "I do think that's more reflective of today and young people today and the way they view sexuality being much more of a spectrum."

Steven's Presence

While Han's novels have Steven depart Cousins Beach early to go visit colleges with his dad, Belly's older brother sticks around for the entirety of the first season.

Since he's much more present in the show, Steven has an expanded role, including a romance of his own, more scenes with Conrad and Jeremiah, and some added drama too.

Belly and Taylor's Relationship

In the book, Belly's friend Taylor (Rain Spencer) is mentioned, but only in the context of flashbacks. While Taylor visits Cousins Beach in the series, the trip happens back when they were kids, not during the present timeline.

Since the visit takes place during present day, Belly and Taylor's friendship is much more developed, and includes both a friendship fight and reconciliation.

Susannah's Cancer

In both the book and the show, Susannah is dealing with cancer. However, Conrad and Jeremiah convince their mother to enter a clinical trial in the Prime Video series, while in the book Susannah remains adamant about not seeking further treatment.

Laurel's Storyline

While the book was told solely from Belly's point of view, the show expands to give side characters more dimension. This is especially true for Laurel, who, in the show, gets an expanded friendship with Susannah, a romance with Cleveland (Alfredo Narciso) and a career as an author.

"It's also about female friendship and we really see that with Laurel and Beck and this friendship that they have nurtured over decades. I was excited to tell that story because I think that we don’t as often see the parents on teen shows having their own lives. And their lives seem to be just as complicated as Belly's with adult challenges and obstacles to overcome," Han told TV Insider. "I wanted both of those women to feel like they were more than just the roles of a mother or a wife, but that they had their own rich in their lives."

Belly and Jeremiah's Relationship

While the book reveals Belly's first kiss was with Jeremiah, courtesy of a game of truth and dare that they played as kids, there's no such background on the show.

Additionally, in the book, Belly shuts down Jeremiah's romantic interest in her by telling him that she has feelings for Conrad. The show, however, leans into the love triangle between Belly and the Fisher boys, having Belly and Jeremiah kiss and explore a relationship together.

Belly and Conrad's Relationship

During season 1, Belly finds an infinity necklace Conrad had intended to give her, but ultimately did not. She confronts him about it and their relationship is accelerated because of it. While there is an infinity necklace in the book, it doesn't enter the picture until the second novel in Han's book series, meaning that it plays out a bit differently.

That's not the only change in Belly and Conrad's relationship. Season 1 ended with Belly and Conrad kissing on the beach, seemingly solidifying their relationship, despite the fact that she had previously been with Jeremiah. The book ends differently, and instead flashes forward to show Conrad surprising Belly at home in the winter.

Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres July 14 on Prime Video.

