The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno are looking back on how their lives have changed since last summer when the show debuted and their newfound heartthrob status.

The duo captured viewers' hearts in Prime Video's coming-of-age series as Fisher brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, respectively, who are caught in a love triangle with their childhood friend, Belly (Lola Tung), in the adaptation of Jenny Han's best-selling YA novels. Since then, audiences have been torn over which brother Belly belongs with.

"I feel very lucky that the show has gotten recognition and people like and enjoy what we've done. Feel very lucky," Briney, 25, told ET's Deidre Behar. "It's changed the way I walk down the street."

The actor acknowledged that the increased attention following the success of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which returns for season 2 July 14, has been a new challenge for him to balance as he shared he has "social anxiety."

"The prospect of social interaction is a little overwhelming sometimes," the actor admitted. "I'll just [be] like wearing a hat." He added that the fans he's encountered thus far are "always so kind though. Like, I've never had an issue and they're never overbearing. They've always been so kind when they've come up."

Casalegno echoed Briney's sentiments, saying he's navigated the increased attention with maintaining a "low profile."

"I'm a very social person. And so you'll always see me out in the volleyball field or talking to people or meeting people or on set or just anything. And so when I'm not especially around my home or where I'm staying, I've just tried to keep it low-key -- hat, sunglasses, jacket, just because I have learned to really value my privacy," the 23-year-old actor explained. "So yeah, I've learned to value my privacy."

Both confessed they still aren't used to their newfound heartthrob status over the past year, adamantly answering "no" when asked.

"I'm bad at accepting things like that or compliments, but thank you," Briney answered modestly.

When Casalegno was asked whether he's gotten used to being called a "heartthrob," the actor replied honestly, "Probably not, I think, in a professional sense. But honestly, especially with the 'heartthrob,' I keep it low-key. I keep a low profile. I enjoy surrounding myself with good people and don't take heartthrob title [seriously]."

The Summer I Turned Pretty followed Belly and the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, as they spend summers together at Cousins Beach. While a love triangle brews between the trio, the season 1 finale saw Belly and Conrad sharing a kiss.

Season 2 picks up with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over Belly's heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, and Belly isn't sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together -- and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.

The Summer I Turned Pretty returns July 14 on Prime Video.

