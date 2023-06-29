The Summer I Turned Pretty has made celebrities of its young cast. As viewers gear up for season two of the hit Prime Video series, ET is taking a look at the off-screen lives of its on-screen stars Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney.

On the show, Tung stars as Belly, a teen who's romantically torn between two brothers, Jeremiah (Casalegno) and Conrad (Briney). The ups and downs of that entanglement make for excellent TV, but are the actors' own personal lives equally as eventful?

Keep reading for more about each of the cast members' real-life love lives.

Lola Tung

The 20-year-old actress has stayed mum about who, if anyone, she's dating in real-life. When it comes to who her character should end up with, though, Tung has plenty of thoughts.

"I’ve always been Team Belly and I believe that she should go with whoever she loves the most, whatever her heart [says]," Tung told ET. "Follow her heart, see where it ends up. They're both very wonderful boys and she has a hard decision to make."

Gavin Casalegno

The 23-year-old actor previously dated model Larsen Thompson for six years, but sources told J-14 last August that the pair had called it quits.

Before their breakup, Casalegno told Seventeen that he's "kind of a hopeless romantic," before sharing the "craziest gesture" he made for Thompson, 22.

"When my current girlfriend had her 16th birthday party and I had only spent like a week with her at that point. I lived in Texas at the time and she was inviting all of her friends to the party, and at this point, I was already talking to her parents," he recalled at the time. "I secretly bought a plane ticket out to go surprise her for her 16th."

"Her parents brought her to some restaurant at Universal Studios and I jumped out of the corner and fake proposed with a Hershey's kiss," Casalegno added. "Little did I know her dad was standing right there, and so that was the first time meeting him. It was hilarious. We laugh about it now, but I haven't found a length that I wouldn't go to make a romantic gesture."

Since his split with Thompson, Casalegno has kept any updates on his love life to himself, and hasn't posted a pic with a new flame as of yet.

Christopher Briney

The 25-year-old actor is happy and in love! Briney has been dating Isabel Machado, a New York-based singer and actor, since June 2021, after they both attended Pace University.

The couple largely keeps their romance out of the spotlight, but they do give fans a peek inside their life together every now and then. The couple had a romantic getaway to Grenada in May, which Briney shared pictures of on Instagram, writing, "We came, we saw, we slept and read and swam."

The month before, when Machado posted a series of solo shots, Briney commented, "I love her."

Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere July 14 on Prime Video.

