Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah are about to go on a "wild journey" in season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Prime Video series follows Belly (Lola Tung) and the Fisher brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), as they spend summers together at Cousins Beach. A love triangle brews between the trio, with Belly and Conrad sharing a kiss in the season 1 finale.

The upcoming sophomore season, which premieres the first three episodes July 14, chronicles the aftermath as Conrad and Jeremiah fight over Belly's heart as well as the news of Susannah's (Rachel Blanchard) cancer.

"Trying to take it a day at a time because I think that's what Belly's doing. She's sort of in a really bad headspace at the beginning of the season and it's hard to get out of that," Tung told ET's Deidre Behar of where audiences will find Belly at the start of season 2. "She's just hoping that with each day and with each step she takes to repair her relationships, each step will get a little closer to that goal."

"I think it was just really taking it a day at a time with her and being patient with her and with myself. It's definitely a wild journey this season," the 20-year-old actress previewed, hinting at the roller-coaster ride ahead when it comes to the continued romantic drama between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah.

Aside from Belly's complicated love situation, the new season of The Summer I Turned Pretty promises to expand the world beyond Cousins Beach.

"We have new friends, family who are with us. There's a little bit more of everything. There's a little bit more fun. There's a little bit more sadness and sorrow and heartbreak. More of what there was in season 1," actress Jackie Chung, who plays Belly's mother Laurel, hinted.

"And you see their lives away from Cousins [Beach] a little bit more this season," added Blanchard.

New additions Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher, who play mother-daughter pair Aunt Julia and Skye, respectively, will definitely add to the complex relationships within the beachside town. Sedgwick and Fisher, the latter of whom broke through with Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade, spoke about joining the Prime Video series and how it all came to be.

"They couldn't be nicer. It's actually kind of shocking how lovely they were from the get-go," Sedgwick said of her co-stars. "I thought I'd have to work my way in there, but they were very welcoming and that felt really nice."

Fisher revealed she was approached to join the series even before season 1 was released last summer and hadn't read Jenny Han's novels the series is based on prior to signing on.

"I was, like, sort of on board already," the 20-year-old actress shared. "And then season 1 came out and it was like, 'Are you joking? Are you kidding me? This is so great!' But yeah, I'm staunchly a diehard fan now. I'm such a fan of Jenny in general. I think she's just such an icon."

As for how Sedgwick believes her character will be received by viewers, she's not holding her breath for a warm reception. "I have a feeling that she won't get a lot of love right away because she is sort of coming in there trying to shake things up," she teased. "But you know what, we'll see. I'm excited."

The Summer I Turned Pretty returns July 14 on Prime Video.

