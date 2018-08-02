The ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 6 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

How can you not want to tune into a show that delivers lines like, “I’ll pico de gallo that hoe, chopped up and served on the side?”

Mariah Huq utters that soon-to-be classic quote on season six of Bravo’s Married to Medicine, which just dropped an explosive new trailer. The season five cast returns intact, with Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb-Lunceford and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe all opening up their lives again, alongside Mariah, who is finally back in a full-time capacity.

This season will see marriages that were on the brink of ending mend themselves, specifically for Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone. On the flipside, Quad is now experiencing growing pains in her relationship, moving into the guest room to get some space from her husband. Toya will put her tax issues behind her as she and her hubby, Eugune, celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. Dr. Heavenly will continue to work on her dentistry practice and herself, hopefully getting her anger in check. Then there’s Mariah and Contessa, who will both face health issues.

Of course, there will be plenty of drama in the group, too. Check out the teaser here:

Married to Medicine returns for season six on Sunday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

