'The Masked Singer' Season 4: ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 2!

The Masked Singer is back for the second week of musical performances, wild costumes and frustratingly enticing clues. ET will be following along throughout the entire hour-long episode to break down all the biggest moments.

Group B will take the stage tonight, meaning fans will get a chance to see performances, and clue packages, from The Crocodile, Baby Alien, The Seahorse, Whatchamacallit, The Serpent and The Gremlin. Everyone's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as viewers at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

Tonight's episode has been teased for its never-before-seen twist that will supposedly change the entire future of the game -- although it's hard to know for sure how much of that is hype and how much is reality, but we sure can't wait to see!

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 4!

Last week, at the end of the fantastic premiere, The Dragon ended up getting voted off, and revealed himself to be none other than rap icon Busta Rhymes.

Check out the video below to hear more from the legendary artist about his time on the show and his surprisingly inspiring reason for signing on to compete.

