'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Season 4 Premiere!

The Masked Singeris back and bigger than ever in its grand return, and ET will be following along throughout the entire season 4 premiere to break down all the biggest moments, best performances, and most revealing clues.

Fox's smash hit who-sung-it reality competition has only grown bigger and better since last season, with a field of 16 contestants who will be rocking a slew of brand new, mind-blowingly ornate and elaborate costumes while performing some beloved hits.

Everyone's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as fans at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 4!

If you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

For more on the exciting third season of The Masked Singer, which came to an end on May 20 with a surprising finale, check out the video below.

