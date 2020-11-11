'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 7!

The Masked Singer returns Wednesday night for another evening of mystery, music, and madness! ET will be following along throughout the wild and wacky one-hour episode to break down all the craziest moments, best performances, and most revealing clues -- which will come courtesy of some close, personal friends and family of the costumed contestants!

Group A hits the stage for the last time tonight, and fans will get a chance to see the group's three remaining characters (if you count the Snow Owls as a single character) sing their hearts out -- and share some revealing clues about their secret identities -- in a battle for spots in the final six!

Everyone's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as fans at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing hints.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can follow along with ET in our Live Blog, right here!

If you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

For more on this exciting season of The Masked Singer, check out the video below!

