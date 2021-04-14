'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 6's Group A Finals!

The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday for the sixth week of season 5, and will be bringing fans all the fun performances, wild costumes and frustratingly enticing clues that they've come to love! ET will be following along throughout the entire hour-long episode on Wednesday to break down all the biggest moments.

The Group A finals kick off tonight, so The Seashell, The Russian Dolls, Robopine and The Orca -- as well as one final mysterious wildcard character who has yet to be revealed -- will be musically duking it our for their place in the Super 8!

Meanwhile, America's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as viewers at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 5!

In the meantime, if you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

Check out the video below to hear more about the wild and unexpected unmaskings that have already rocked the fifth season of The Masked Singer.

'The Masked Singer' Host Nick Cannon Returns to the Show in a Surprising Twist



