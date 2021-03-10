The Masked Singer is back and bigger than ever in its grand return, and ET is following along throughout the entire season 5 premiere to break down all the biggest moments, best performances, and most revealing clues.

Fox's smash hit who-sung-it reality competition is throwing fans some curve balls this season with new twists and turns, and even a new host! Niecy Nash is temporarily stepping in for Nick Cannon -- who tested positive for COVID-19 right before production began -- and the season is also introducing a new "clue master," in the form of a giant rooster named Cluedle-Doo (in case you felt the show wasn't weird enough as it was).

One thing that hasn't changed is everyone's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy. The four panelists are trying their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as fans at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, so watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 5!

Recently, ET spoke with Nash about her time on the Masked Singer stage, and she opened up about stepping into Cannon's shoes as the guest emcee.

"I was honored to stand in the gap and just be a tiny placeholder for him, for his franchise and his series," Nash shared. "It was a great job."

Check out the video below to hear more!

Niecy Nash on Why ‘The Masked Singer’ Almost Made Her ‘Cry Her Fake Eyelashes Off’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Niecy Nash on Why ‘The Masked Singer’ Almost Made Her ‘Cry Her Fake Eyelashes Off’ (Exclusive)

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Masked Singer': Season 5 Clues, Spoilers and Predictions

'Masked Singer': Nick Cannon to Return in 'Second Half' of Season 5

'The Masked Singer' to Introduce New Twist for Season 5

'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Drops First Exciting Teaser

Related Gallery