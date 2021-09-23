'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging Night 2 of the Season 6 Premiere!
The Masked Singer returns for the second night of the big two-part premiere on Thursday, with all new performances and clues! ET will be following along throughout the entire show to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues.
This season of Fox's smash hit reality competition series brought back its stalwart panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- as well as longtime host Nick Cannon, and 16 new costumed contestants!
Wednesday's grand premiere ended in a surprising double elimination. The Octopus got the axe, and was unmasked, and then Mother Nature was voted off -- but before fans learned what star was under the costume, the show ended on a cliffhanger! Meaning tonight's part-two will reveal who was Mother Nature, and will end in a third contestant taking it off!
The fun starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, so watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 6!
Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past five seasons of the show!
