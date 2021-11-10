During his time on The Masked Singer, comedian and panelist Ken Jeong has made some wild guesses about contestants' secret identities. This week, however, he might have really outdone himself.

Wednesday's new episode sees Group A duke it out in a semi-finals showdown with Wild Card contestant The Jester belting out his second performance of the season.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's show, Jeong weighs in on who he thinks might be under the creepy costume and his guess takes everyone by surprise!

"Last week [the clue package] said this is one of the most influential people of all time," Jeong says. "So this could be Elon Musk."

Amid the laugher and smattering of sarcastic boos from the audience -- as well as his fellow panelists -- Jeong doubles down.

"Hear me out! Let me finish before you start laughing!" Jeong declares, as guest panelist Will.i.am shakes his head in disbelief.

"Sorry, I just wasn't expecting you to say Elon Musk," Robin Thick shoots back with a laugh.

Jeong doesn't budge however, declaring, "It all fits!"

"This is what The Jester has done to us!" Thick says with a laugh.

Since his introduction earlier this season, The Jester has given the panel a memorable fright. However, his debut performance of Alice Cooper's "School's Out for Summer" had many on the panel convinced that The Jester must be a metal rocker icon.

Or, apparently, the founder of Tesla Motors.

Tune in to see what costumed contestant gets voted off and revealed on Wednesday's The Masked Singer at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

