*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday and introduced fans to the four new contestants of Group B, who are duking it out from inside costumes for a shot at the coveted Golden Mask trophy.

Meanwhile, new panelist Rita Ora was joined by joined by stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy as they tried their hardest to figure out the secret identities of the fresh batch of costumed characters.

Wednesday was also "Wizard of Oz Night" on the show, meaning there was a distinctly fantastical vibe as The Afghan Hound, The Beets, The Gumball and Miss Cleocatra faced off in an effort to stay concealed and stay in the competition.

With the panel decked out like the main characters from The Wizard of Oz, everyone was ready for a fun night -- and the first contestant of the night, Gumball, definitely delivered.

After a brief intro performance of "If I Only Had a Heart," Gumball kicked off a powerful, high-energy cover of "Heartbeat Song" by Kelly Clarkson that had the panel in awe.

"I'd say move over Oz because the great and powerful Gumball is here, ladies and gentlemen!" McCarthy marveled. "You are gonna be one to beat in this competition."

The second act of the night was Miss Cleocatra, who -- as might be evident from her name -- is an Egyptian-inspired feline powerhouse. She truly brought a hardcore diva performance of Etta James' iconic "Stormy Weather."

"That was extraordinary," Thicke said in awe. "You owned that song! It was so unpredictable, and then it kept reaching new heights. Then it got to the mountaintop, then it went to the clouds, then it went to the stars, and you never came back down to Earth. It was amazing."

Up next was The Afghan Hound -- who came out admitting that she didn't have much experience signing, but planned on bringing fun and joy to the stage. She took on that challenge with a lively, energetic delivery of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" by The Tokens.

"Wow. The moves, the dips, the song choice, that was so much fun. I loved it," Thicke shared.

"That's what the show is all about, having a good time, having fun, and you exemplified that," Jeong added.

Finally, The Beets closed out the first round of performances. The root vegetable-costumed singing duo hit the stage and surprised the panel with a stunning cover of Michael Bublé's "Home" that left the panel floored.

"Your harmonies were absolutely beautiful," McCarthy marveled. "Like, I thought you guys were comedians... until you started singing."

After all the songs were sung, it was time for the audience to vote on who should move on to the next round and who would be facing off in the Smackdown Round. When the votes were cast and counted, Miss Cleocatra and The Beets came out victorious.

That meant The Gumball and The Afghan Hound would go head-to-head, singing verses from "Ding Dong the Witch Is Dead" -- and it was almost instantly clear who would be going home and who would be taking it off. The Gumball was handily the winner.

This gave the panel one last chance to guess The Afghan Hound's identity -- and she wound up stumping them all. Everyone was surprise when The Afghan Hound unmasked and revealed herself to be none other than reality star Savannah Chrisley.

"I know singing is not for me," Chrisley told host Nick Cannon after unmasking. "I don't know what a note is, nor do I know what rhythm is, but it was a good experience!"

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

