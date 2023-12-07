'Gilmore Girls' Alum Revealed on 'The Masked Singer' as Tiki

He's a rock legend and now a Masked Singer star, but Sebastian Bach will always be Gil, the rocker who jammed with Lane Kim's band, Hep Alien, on Gilmore Girls.

On Wednesday night's The Masked Singer, 55-year-old Bach, an original member of Skid Row, was unmasked as Tiki, verifying judge Nicole Scherzinger's guess after his performance of "I Was Made for Loving You."

As for why he chose to appear on the hit music competition show, Bach said, "Well, you know your show's been on for 10 seasons which is a long time. And this show's about singing, which I love."

Fox

He went on to share that he had connections to Scherzinger and judge Jenny McCarthy, and added of judge Robin Thicke, "I never met Robin, but I partied with your dad. I partied with your dad and John Stamos and The Beach Boys."

Robin's dad is the late actor Alan Thicke from the hit show Growing Pains.

Bach was the frontman for Skid Row from 1987 to 1996. He's also had a career on Broadway playing in The Rocky Horror Show and more.

He appeared as Gil on Gilmore Girls from 2003 to 2007 alongside his bandmates played by Keiko Agena, Todd Lowe and John Cabrera.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

