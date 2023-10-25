*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday for a magical night of mystical fun! This week, the show brought back last week's still-standing contestants -- and a new wildcard contestant -- who left it all on the stage in their shot at the coveted Golden Mask trophy.

Helmed by host Nick Cannon and overseen by stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, Wednesday's exciting episode was themed all around the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

This week, fans got another chance to see The Hawk, The Husky and The Tiki belt out some iconic hits yet again, before meeting the wildcard known as The Sea Queen!

The Tiki was the first singer to come lumbering out in his wild yet seemingly unwieldy costume and showed off his soft rocker vocals with a performance of "Magic" by Pilot.

"Oh, my gosh, your vocals were, like, crystal clear tonight!" Scherzinger marveled after Tiki's performance. "That high falsetto, your range! I felt like, for a moment, Freddie Mercury came back. That's how powerful that vocal was!"

Next up was The Husky, who changed the energy up with a fun, funky performance of Rick James' iconic hit "Super Freak," which allowed the Husky to really showcase his energy and stage presence.

"The Husky got super freaky and we loved it!" McCarthy gushed. "Wow! You know, that voice, the tone of your voice, it's the most familiar, right?" Although his performance was good enough that it seemed unlikely he'd been getting the axe.

The Hawk flew onto the stage with a heart full of passion and energy, and he engaged the audience with a rollicking rendition of "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic" by The Police, which included pyrotechnics and charisma.

"Oh, my gosh, that was electric!" Scherzinger yelled. "Hawk, you tore the house down with that performance!"

The final act of the night was a brand new wildcard contestant, The Sea Queen! This elegant, stylish aquatic royal wowed the audience with her elaborate costume, and then she floored them with her diva voice as she belted out "Love Potion Number 9" by The Searchers.

"I think that Sea Queen put a spell on all of us tonight!" Scherzinger marveled. "There is a global superstar underneath that mask!"

After all the songs were sung, it was time for the audience to vote on which two contestants should move on in the competition, and which two should have to face off in a Smackdown round to determine their eventual fate.

Once all the votes were cast and counted, The Husky and The Sea Queen automatically advanced. Meanwhile, The Hawk and The Tiki were pitted against one another in a musical Smackdown duel that saw each of them putting their own twists on Lady Gaga's "Monster" and allowed each to show off more of their personalities.

Despite both bringing it as hard as possible, it was The Hawk who ended up getting the axe, leaving the Tiki to sing again another day while The Hawk had to "take it off."

After the panel all made their final (and entirely incorrect) guesses, The Hawk finally unmasked and revealed himself to be none other than Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey!

Speaking with Cannon after unmasking, Posey explained why he wanted to be part of the show, sharing, "I love performing... and I just wanted to get a chance to do this!"

"I'm also a little competitive, so I'm a little hurt," he admitted, with a laugh. "But, it's OK. It's OK. The Hawk forgives... I'm just happy to be here."

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

