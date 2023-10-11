*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday for a whole new night of nostalgia! This week, the show brought the still-standing stars from last week's NFL night back to the stage to duke it out from inside elaborate costumes for a shot at the coveted Golden Mask trophy.

Helmed by host Nick Cannon and overseen by stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, Wednesday's exciting episode was themed all around the music and culture of the 2000s -- and kicked off with a performance by Jewel (who previously won season 6 of The Masked Singer).

This week, The Pickle, The Gazelle, The S'more and The Cow all came out to wow the panelists and audience before one of them was forced to "take it off."

The Pickle -- who joined the season as a Wild Card contestant last week -- was the first to come out, and delivered an enthusiastic and charismatic performance of Weezer's "Beverly Hills."

"Straight up, here's the deal, It was juicy! It was crunchy! It was salty! It was amazing!" Thicke exclaimed.

The Gazelle bounded onto the stage next, and busted out some retro-2000s choreography for her rendition of Britney Spears' "Lucky," which convinced the panel that she's definitely got some professional musical experience.

"Gazelle, honestly, I am blown away," McCarthy gushed. "Every time you perform, I get the chills. You are an all-around star."

Next up, the S'more brought out the sweetness with a heartfelt and swoon-worthy cover of the Plain White T's love song "Hey There Delilah" that had Scherzinger fanning herself when it was done.

"I am a sucker for a crooner," she shared as the audience clapped. "I mean, if I didn't have a fiancé, then I'd have the biggest crush on you right now! S'mores, you made me melt, and that is absolutely my favorite performance of yours ever on that stage."

Meanwhile, The Cow hit the stage and suddenly the game changed entirely. Busting out a flawless and wildly impressive cover of "Cry Me a River" that raised the bar for the entire season.

"That was outstanding. Best performance of the night! That was milky and buttery," Robin marveled.

"Yeah, with that vocal and your rendition of it, you just command the stage," Scherzinger added in awe.

Instead of another Wild Card this week, the show brought back the Battle Royal showdown! Which meant it was time for the audience to vote, and the lowest two would have to face off.

After all the votes were counted, The Cow and The Gazelle emerged victorious and survived to sing another day -- while The Pickle and The S'more had to face off.

The smackdown saw both singers deliver different verses from "Sugar, We're Goin Down" by Fall Out Boy. And while both performed with passion, it was The Pickle who ended up getting voted out of the competition.

After the panelists made their final guesses, The Pickle unmasked and revealed himself to be comedian, actor and podcaster Michael Rapaport!

Rapaport went off (jokingly) on the entire panel and Cannon for not guessing his identity, yelling, "I'm gonna start with you first, Ken, you fake-ass doctor!" Before threatening to call up McCarthy's husband, Donnie Wahlberg, and yell at him as well.

"My rendition of 'Beverly Hills' was fantastic!" Rapaport faux-raged. "The crowd went crazy, OK? I almost stage dived right into this man's hands!"

"In all seriousness, I had a great time," he added after roasting everyone on the cast. "I love this show. I love Nick. I love all these guys. The crowd was great. I hope they're feeding you. It was awesome."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" throughout the history of the show!

RELATED CONTENT: