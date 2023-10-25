Tyler Posey is basking in the glow of being a newlywed. The actor and newly revealed Masked Singer contestant tied the knot earlier this month, and couldn't be happier.

Posey spoke with ET on Wednesday about his marriage to musician Phem -- as well as his time as The Hawk on this season of The Masked Singer.

"It's incredible," Posey, 32, said of married life. The newlyweds exchanged vows in a picturesque celebration of love held on Oct. 14 at a serene private meditation garden in Pacific Palisades, and held a fun reception for their guests at Duke's Malibu for a memorable experience with a stunning panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean.

"It was one of the best days of my life," Posey said of the wedding. "And we just have so much fun with each other. It's really cool, man."

Apart from his acting career, Posey has spent many years performing in bands and recording music -- and he teased that collaborations with his ladylove are on the horizon.

"We put out a song two years ago. It was my song, but she wrote on it," Posey said, referring to the track "Shut Up" released in 2021, which also featured Travis Barker. "But she's an amazing artist and writer and... she's wanted to put out a song with me. So we're looking forward to doing that."

According to Posey, getting to share a passion with his new wife has been "a really beautiful aspect to this whole thing."

Posey got a chance to show some of his passion for music during his time on The Masked Singer, which proved to be a wonderful showcase for his charisma, stage presence and musical talent.

Wednesday's new episode celebrated wonder and magic in a Harry Potter-themed night of performances. Sadly, the night ended with fans saying goodbye to Posey's costumed character, The Hawk.

Despite wishing he could have stayed around for longer in the competition, Posey said his time on the show "was really fun."

"I thought I was gonna be nervous, but that never happened," Posey explained. "I think that's because I love performing so much. I love giving it my all."

"Whenever I had the costume on I felt like I could do anything. I felt unstoppable," he added. "This was an experience unlike anything else I've ever done."

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

