Former Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey and musician Phem have officially tied the knot in a picturesque wedding ceremony held in Los Angeles. The union brought together a mix of close family and friends from the world of film, television, and music to celebrate their special day.

The ceremony took place at a serene private meditation garden in Pacific Palisades, providing a tranquil and romantic backdrop for the couple's exchange of vows. Afterward, the couple and their guests moved on to Duke's Malibu for a memorable reception with a stunning panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean.

Phem's cousins, 13-year-old twins Ava and Leah Clements, expressed their joy on Instagram, writing, "Congrats to our cousin @phem 🎉 Wishing you and @tylerposey58 the best!!! We love you 💕💕 💍👰‍♀️🤵🏻."

Phem, whose real name is Olivia Marsico, looked radiant in a high-neck Grace Loves Lace gown featuring long sleeves and lace paneling down the front. Her attire was perfectly complemented by Bella Belle shoes, a long veil, and her hair styled in loose, beachy curls. In contrast, Posey opted for a cream suit tailored by British Custom Tailors, paired with a crisp white tie and brown dress shoes.

Among the star-studded guest list were familiar faces like Bella Thorne and Avril Lavigne, who joined the festivities, dancing the night away as the sun set over the breathtaking ocean backdrop.

Videos from the celebration showed the couple's loved ones savoring a delectable menu that included salad, steak, chicken, and a wedding cake, all beneath a shimmering green disco ball.

Posey proposed to Phem in February 2023 after two years of dating. Their romance blossomed from a music collaboration, with Phem sharing her thoughts with People at the time, "I went into it strictly business… I swear. The thing I like the best is that we were friends first." Posey proposed on the beach in Cambria, California, setting the stage for their beautiful wedding day.

The newlyweds shared their excitement about this unique and meaningful venue earlier this year, with Posey saying, "We’re keeping it close to home and getting married at a very special place that means a lot to us." Phem added, "Tyler and I are both very spiritually open people, so it means a lot we are able to have the service at such a peaceful place."

This marks Posey's second engagement after his brief engagement to longtime girlfriend Seana Gorlick in 2013. He has also been romantically linked to Bella Thorne, his Truth or Dare co-star Sophia Ali, and Miley Cyrus.

