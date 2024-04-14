The cast and crew of The Morning Show are teasing what's to come for season 4.

On Friday, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Duplass Karen Pittman and Nicole Beharie joined their fellow co-stars and creatives at PaleyFest Los Angeles to discuss the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ series.

According to showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt, fans will be waiting for the new installment until at least after the next president of the United States is decided later this year.

"The show will be out after the election," Stoudt told the audience. She added that as they are currently writing the forthcoming season, the struggle is how to approach it in "an interesting way without being predictive."

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in season 3 of 'The Morning Show' - Apple TV+

It's no surprise that the show will attempt to tackle the presidential election as they have yet to shy away from other monumental events in American history, including the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2023.

How the show will handle the contentious upcoming election between Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden is still up in the air and open to interpretation.

As for what else season 4 will offer fans, executive producer Mimi Leder teased that the season as a whole could undergo a complete shift in tone and change drastically in messaging.

"What I would say is, last season was about what is the truth, and this could be about, who do you trust?'" shared Leder.

Billy Crudup, Reese Witherspoon and Jon Hamm in 'The Morning Show' season 3 - Courtesy of Apple

A premiere date for season 4 has yet to be set.

In November, ET spoke with Leder who discussed the shocking season finale, in which Alex (Aniston) discovers that Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) betrayed her. It also left off with Bradley (Witherspoon) finding herself in hot water after her brother Hal (Joe Tippett) turns himself into the FBI for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which Bradley helped cover up.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show' season 1 - ET

During the last episode, Bradley quit UBA on air when her job was threatened by Hamm's character who knew her insurrection secret. Leder said that Witherspoon's character felt compelled to protect those she loves -- including Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) -- and that it leaves Bradley in a precarious situation moving forward.

"I think she's trying to protect her family. I don't even know if she's really thinking about herself in that moment... After Paul confronts her about the Jan. 6 insurrection and threatens Laura's career, I think she does it for Laura, and she does it for her family, the people she loves," Leder said. "She was on air. It was the only thing she felt she can do. I don't think it's anything she's planned. I think it just happens, and it’s shocking."

Greta Lee and Karen Pittman on 'The Morning Show' - Courtesy of Apple

As for what season 4 could encompass, the executive producer said in the fall -- coming off the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes -- that the world is the writers' oyster. Leder also claimed that despite their early renewal, nothing had been written yet for the new installment.

"I think it's left for the audience to imagine. There's so many ways we can go," she said. "Does the merger go through? Who's in charge of UBA? I mean, there's so many questions to answer. You'll just have to tune in after season 3 to see where we land."

The Morning Show seasons 1 through 3 are currently streaming on AppleTV+.

