Mark Duplass is opening up about his mental health. Earlier this month, the 46-year-old star of The Morning Show took to Instagram to candidly address his decades-long struggle with anxiety and depression.

Duplass shared a smiling photo of himself along with a lengthy caption.

"I have been struggling with anxiety and depression for most of my life," he wrote. "Sometimes it's just a subtle feeling that something deep inside is wrong. Sometimes it's a little stronger, and it affects my ability to function properly. And sometimes it comes barging through my front door and pins me to the ground for an unknown and seemingly insurmountable amount of time."

"When I see pictures of myself like this one, I can see the fear and sadness behind the smile. Even at my most 'happy' times," Duplass continued. "But at times like these, when the world is so deeply terrifying and saddening, it's a struggle just to stay on my feet and keep from crashing."

Duplass noted that his journey with mental health comes "from the perspective of someone with years of experience dealing with this and excellent support systems... daily exercise, 8 hours of sleep, the right medication, a great therapist, a family who loves and supports me, the ability to eat healthy foods, etc."

"So I wanted to take a moment to send my love and support to all of you who may be dealing with something similar," he wrote. "I know we've heard all the platitudes before, but sometimes it's good to hear them again. You are not alone. There is help. This will pass."

Duplass concluded his post by writing to his followers, "If you find yourself descending to someplace new and scary, please text/call/chat '988' and there is someone available 24/7 to help. Sending you all a big blast of resilience, light and love."

Duplass' famous friends flooded the comments section to show their support; Jennifer Aniston commented "❤️ you 🙏🏼," January Jones left the red heart emoji, and Sterling K. Brown praised Duplass' candor, writing, "Right on, brother!"

