Country music singer-songwriter Hardy is taking a break from his tour to focus on his mental health. On Tuesday, the "Truck Bed" singer took to Instagram to announce that he had canceled two upcoming concerts and postponed a third scheduled for this weekend after suffering some "serious anxiety" that landed him in the hospital.

Hardy, who is currently on tour in support of his album, The Mockingbird & The Crow, shared that the anxiety stems from still working through the fallout of being hospitalized following an accident involving his tour bus last October.

He and some of his tour team were traveling to Nashville after performing at a show in Bristol, Tennessee, when the bus overturned on a stretch of Interstate 40 West in Nashville, and all four people on the tour bus needed to be treated for "significant injuries."

The musician shared a statement on Twitter at the time, where he asked for prayers for the bus driver, who was still in the hospital and surrounded by his family as he underwent treatment. The musician shared that although he had been released from hospital care and had returned home, his doctors had instructed him to "recover for the next few weeks."

"Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow," he concluded, sharing his appreciation for those who helped him and his team after the crash. "God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service."

Speaking to his fans today, Hardy confessed that the accident still ways heavily on him.

"I need to be honest with everyone for a second. I've been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life," he wrote in his note to fans. "It's cause me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital. I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans."

The singer noted that the three affected shows include a stop in Simpsonville, South Carolina, this Thursday; a stop at the Georgia Rodeo in Athens, Georgia, on Oct. 6; and a concert at the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Mississippi, on Oct. 7. He explained that folks would receive refunds for the canceled South Carolina and Mississippi shows, while others who booked the Georgia Rodeo appearance would have their tickets honored for the rescheduled date of April 12, 2024.

"My plan is to be back and focused on Oct. 12. Thank you for understanding, see you soon," he concluded his message.

Hardy's tour is scheduled to resume on Thursday, Oct. 12, in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

