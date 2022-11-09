Hardy and his wife Caleigh Ryan stepped out in style at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.

The couple made their first red carpet appearance as newlyweds since tying the knot last month, and they were all smiles as they showed off their wedding bands on the red carpet, with Hardy in a suit jacket and Ryan appropriately dressed in wedding white. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the pair -- who could not keep their hands off each other -- Wednesday about their star-studded Nashville wedding, Hardy's performance at the CMAs and more.

"It feels really good. I wanted to get the same one that my dad got, 'cause I always loved his, so I did," Hardy said when asked about his new matrimonial bling. "And I've been jealous that she gets to wear something that signifies it for a year, so I was really happy to get to put it on for the first time."

While their wedding was attended by friends, family and country stars alike, including, Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina, RaeLynn, Ernest, Lindsay Ell Travis Denning and more, Hardy joked that he doesn't remember much about the epic party.

"I don't remember it, I'll tell you that much," he quipped.

Ryan's favorite moment, on the other hand, was the couple's first look.

"Oh my gosh, like he said, it was a huge party, so I kind of have to separate it into two," Ryan began, "but hands down, of the day, our first look."

She continued, "We chose to exchange our vows privately during our first look, and it was literally the best moment of our lives."

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

The moment proved to be an emotional one for the CMA-nominated artist, who said he cried "his a** off."

"I made a joke, but the second that I looked up at her, I was already crying so bad, that I couldn't see her. I had to wipe my tears away just to see what she looked like. It was awesome," Hardy shared.

But there's no shame in Hardy's game, with the singer admitting that he cried more than Ryan did.

"I knew I was going to," he added. "I'll cry, dude. I have no shame, but I'm an emotional dude and it was all coming down on me. It was amazing."

It's been a busy couple of weeks for the singer, who is nominated for three CMA Awards, including New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for "Sand In My Boots" and Musical Event of the Year for "Beers On Me."

"It's been the craziest 37 days of my entire life -- of our lives I think," Hardy said of the whirlwind moment. "Ups and downs. We're leaving for L.A. tonight, after the awards because we're going to Thailand for our honeymoon."

"It never stops," he added.

As for what he was able to tease about his performance of "Wait in the Truck" with Lainey Wilson, Hardy said, "I think we're gonna take it, obviously, but very seriously and really try to get into character, and give everybody sort of a live taste of what they saw in the music video and really get into character and dig into who we are in that song."

"It's gonna be dramatic," he promised.

The 2022 CMA Awards, hosted by two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning, airs live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Don't miss the full list of the 2022 CMA Awards Winners.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch The 2022 CMA Awards: Hosts, Performers, Winners and More

2022 CMA Awards Winners List: Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and More

Lainey Wilson on Her 6 CMA Awards Noms and 'Yellowstone' Acting Debut

Lainey Wilson on Celebrating Her CMA Awards Nominations and 'Yellowstone' Acting Debut (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery