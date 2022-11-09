Country music celebrates its biggest night of the year tonight when the 2022 CMA Awards hits the stage at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. This year’s CMA Awards features a star-studded lineup of performances that country music listeners certainly won’t want to miss.

Hosted by two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Luke Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning, the 56th annual CMA Awards will air Wednesday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

The awards ceremony will feature performances from Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Elle King featuring The Black Keys, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless, Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen and more.



Opening with a tribute to the legendary Loretta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 90, you don't want to miss out on country music’s biggest night of the year. Keep reading to find out how to tune into the 2022 CMA Awards.

When are the CMA Awards this year?

The 2022 CMA Awards take place on Wednesday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Where to watch the 2022 CMA Awards?

The country music awards show will air live on ABC. If you can't watch it live, you can stream it the following day on Hulu. Want to watch the awards ceremony in real time, but don't have cable? A Hulu + Live TV subscription will give you access to ABC.

Hulu's ad-supported, next day streaming plans start at $8/month. For access to Hulu + Live TV, plans start at $70/month.

2022 CMA Awards Nominees and Winners

Check out the nominees and winners so far, in BOLD, below.

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Beers On Me" -- Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY (Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman)

"If I Didn't Love You" -- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood (Producer: Michael Knox)

"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) (Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) (Producer: Zach Crowell)

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) -- Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) (Director: Blake Lively)

"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) (Director: Harper Smith)

"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) (Director: Michael Monaco)

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Director: Alexa Campbell)

"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" -- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (Producer: Paul DiGiovanni, Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)

"half of my hometown" -- Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat)

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)

"You Should Probably Leave" -- Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Growin' Up -- Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews)

Humble Quest -- Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin, Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea)

Palomino -- Miranda Lambert (Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves, Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning)

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' -- Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen)

Time, Tequila & Therapy -- Old Dominion (Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion, Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" - Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

"Sand In My Boots" - Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

"Things A Man Oughta Know" - Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

"You Should Probably Leave" - Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

