How to Watch The 2022 CMA Awards: Hosts, Performers, Nominees, Winners and More
Country music celebrates its biggest night of the year tonight when the 2022 CMA Awards hits the stage at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. This year’s CMA Awards features a star-studded lineup of performances that country music listeners certainly won’t want to miss.
Hosted by two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Luke Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning, the 56th annual CMA Awards will air Wednesday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and be available to stream the following day on Hulu.
Watch on Hulu
The awards ceremony will feature performances from Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Elle King featuring The Black Keys, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless, Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen and more.
Opening with a tribute to the legendary Loretta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 90, you don't want to miss out on country music’s biggest night of the year. Keep reading to find out how to tune into the 2022 CMA Awards.
When are the CMA Awards this year?
The 2022 CMA Awards take place on Wednesday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Where to watch the 2022 CMA Awards?
The country music awards show will air live on ABC. If you can't watch it live, you can stream it the following day on Hulu. Want to watch the awards ceremony in real time, but don't have cable? A Hulu + Live TV subscription will give you access to ABC.
Hulu's ad-supported, next day streaming plans start at $8/month. For access to Hulu + Live TV, plans start at $70/month.
2022 CMA Awards Nominees and Winners
Check out the nominees and winners so far, in BOLD, below.
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Beers On Me" -- Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY (Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman)
"If I Didn't Love You" -- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood (Producer: Michael Knox)
"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) (Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) (Producer: Zach Crowell)
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) -- Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) (Director: Blake Lively)
"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) (Director: Harper Smith)
"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) (Director: Michael Monaco)
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Director: Alexa Campbell)
"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Buy Dirt" -- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (Producer: Paul DiGiovanni, Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)
"half of my hometown" -- Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat)
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)
"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)
"You Should Probably Leave" -- Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Growin' Up -- Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews)
Humble Quest -- Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin, Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea)
Palomino -- Miranda Lambert (Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves, Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning)
Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' -- Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen)
Time, Tequila & Therapy -- Old Dominion (Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion, Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Buy Dirt" - Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
"Sand In My Boots" - Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
"Things A Man Oughta Know" - Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
"You Should Probably Leave" - Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
RELATED CONTENT:
What's New On Hulu in November 2022
2022 American Music Awards: Pink and Carrie Underwood to Perform
Sadie Sink on Taylor Swift's ‘Midnights’ and the End of 'Stranger Things' (Exclusive)
The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Weekend
'Welcome to Chippendales': Watch Trailer for New True Crime Series
Country Music Star Hardy Marries Caleigh Ryan in Nashville
Taylor Swift Makes History With Billboard Top 10 Ranking
Patrick Haggerty, Trailblazing Lavender Country Singer, Dead at 78
Taylor Swift Hints at 'Speak Now' Re-Recording in 'Bejeweled' Music Video