Taylor Swift is making history with her new album, Midnights.

On Monday, Billboard announced that Swift became the first artist in its 64-year history to claim the entire top 10 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. All 10 songs in the Hot 100's top tier are from Swift's new LP, which is also No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the biggest week for any release in seven years.

Along with those stats, Billboard shared that Swift's "Anti-Hero" launched at No. 1, with the entire standard version of her 10th studio album claiming 13 of the top 15 spots on the chart.

With the ranking, the 32-year-old pop star now boasts the most top 10s among women in the chart's history, with 40. Midnights also earns praise, becoming the first album ever with as many as 10 Hot 100 top 10s.

Swift released Midnights on Oct. 21. The LP was initially released with the announced 13 tracks at 12 a.m. EST that Friday, however, the "Snow on the Beach" singer shocked fans when she released a second edition of the album with seven additional tracks at 3 a.m. EST. In honor of Midnights -- which also broke the record for Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day -- Swift shared a series of visuals to go with the album.

First, was the music video for "Anti-Hero," which she dropped in conjunction with the album's release, followed by the star-studded visual for "Bejeweled," which premiered last week.

The video, which puts a playful twist on the traditional Cinderella story, features cameos from Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese, Jack Antonoff and more.

With all the success her new album has already achieved, Swift has begun toying with the idea of going on tour again.

"I miss it, I really miss it," she told Jimmy Fallon during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. "I miss, you know, when you write songs and you're really proud of the songs and you have the fans reacting. The most potent way that you can see them react is when you're looking into their faces ... I miss that a lot."

