Anthropologie is known for beautiful, quality accessories, and its jewelry is no exception. Right now, during Anthropologie's Memorial Day Event, sale jewelry is an additional 40% off already marked-down prices. That's our kind of winning girl-math.

But of course, all good things — especially deals this great — must come to an end. This sale ends tonight, Monday, May 27. All the more reason to add sparkly things to your cart now.

Shop the Anthropologie Sale Event

The high-end retailer offers such pretty and distinctive baubles that it's a wonderful store to shop. However, with quality and a distinctive selection comes a price tag, so it's especially great to shop while on this incredible sale. Scroll on for shiny pieces that will grace your wrists, ears and neck all summer.

Shop necklaces, earrings and bracelets in a variety of styles and metals. These are just a few of the stunning pieces, often under $20 or $30 dollars after the discount. Shop now or miss out on your new favorites, and know that an extra 40% will drop off once you add those faves to cart.

Floating Crystal Necklace Anthropologie Floating Crystal Necklace This cute, versatile necklace is available in two dainty styles that both add a hint of sparkle to your 'fit. $58 $24 Shop Now

