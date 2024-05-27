Shop
Style

The Most Beautiful Jewelry to Shop at Anthropologie's Memorial Day Event: The Extra 40% Off Sale Ends Tonight

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Anthropologie Memorial Day Event Jewelry Sale
Anthropologie
By Erica Radol
Published: 11:20 AM PDT, May 27, 2024

An additional 40% off sale jewelry means posh items at a small fraction of original pricing. Shop quickly, the sale ends Monday.

Anthropologie is known for beautiful, quality accessories, and its jewelry is no exception. Right now, during Anthropologie's Memorial Day Event, sale jewelry is an additional 40% off already marked-down prices. That's our kind of winning girl-math.

But of course, all good things — especially deals this great — must come to an end. This sale ends tonight, Monday, May 27. All the more reason to add sparkly things to your cart now.

Shop the Anthropologie Sale Event 

The high-end retailer offers such pretty and distinctive baubles that it's a wonderful store to shop. However, with quality and a distinctive selection comes a price tag, so it's especially great to shop while on this incredible sale. Scroll on for shiny pieces that will grace your wrists, ears and neck all summer. 

Shop necklaces, earrings and bracelets in a variety of styles and metals. These are just a few of the stunning pieces, often under $20 or $30 dollars after the discount. Shop now or miss out on your new favorites, and know that an extra 40% will drop off once you add those faves to cart.

Resin Crystal Drop Earrings

Resin Crystal Drop Earrings
Anthropologie

Resin Crystal Drop Earrings

Crystal, but make them chunky. These earrings are sure to add a bit of whimsy to your look. 

$48 $21

Shop Now

Large Gem Hoop Earrings

Large Gem Hoop Earrings
Anthropologie

Large Gem Hoop Earrings

Make a statement in these dramatic hopes with inset gems. 

$38 $15

Shop Now

Frasier Sterling Santa Monica Choker Necklace

Frasier Sterling Santa Monica Choker Necklace
Anthropologie

Frasier Sterling Santa Monica Choker Necklace

Can't chill by the beach all summer? Bring the feeling with you by wearing this charming necklace. 

$42 $18

Shop Now

Floating Crystal Necklace

Floating Crystal Necklace
Anthropologie

Floating Crystal Necklace

This cute, versatile necklace is available in two dainty styles that both add a hint of sparkle to your 'fit. 

$58 $24

Shop Now

The Petra Mini Drop Earrings

The Petra Mini Drop Earrings
Anthropologie

The Petra Mini Drop Earrings

The TikTok-famous drip earrings will match almost any outfit. 

$44 $18

Shop Now

Lucite Pendant Necklace

Lucite Pendant Necklace
Anthropologie

Lucite Pendant Necklace

What a striking lucite piece that reviews call an outfit-maker. 

$48 $21

Shop Now

Diana Broussard Davide Crystal Hoop Earrings

Diana Broussard Davide Crystal Hoop Earrings
Anthropologie

Diana Broussard Davide Crystal Hoop Earrings

Translucent materials and gems are so on-trend. These pretty earrings are unusual and perfect for summer.

$295 $132

Shop Now

Layered Snake Chain Necklace

Layered Snake Chain Necklace
Anthropologie

Layered Snake Chain Necklace

So much to love about a one-and-done necklace that looks layered. 

$58 $24

Shop Now

Snake Chain Slider Necklace

Snake Chain Slider Necklace
Anthropologie

Snake Chain Slider Necklace

This golden customizable slider necklace is really a stand-out style.

$48 $21

Shop Now

Chunky Layered Hoop Earrings

Chunky Layered Hoop Earrings
Anthropologie

Chunky Layered Hoop Earrings

Gleaming bold hoop earrings to match all your summer 'fits. 

$44 $18

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

