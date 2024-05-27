An additional 40% off sale jewelry means posh items at a small fraction of original pricing. Shop quickly, the sale ends Monday.
Anthropologie is known for beautiful, quality accessories, and its jewelry is no exception. Right now, during Anthropologie's Memorial Day Event, sale jewelry is an additional 40% off already marked-down prices. That's our kind of winning girl-math.
But of course, all good things — especially deals this great — must come to an end. This sale ends tonight, Monday, May 27. All the more reason to add sparkly things to your cart now.
Shop the Anthropologie Sale Event
The high-end retailer offers such pretty and distinctive baubles that it's a wonderful store to shop. However, with quality and a distinctive selection comes a price tag, so it's especially great to shop while on this incredible sale. Scroll on for shiny pieces that will grace your wrists, ears and neck all summer.
Shop necklaces, earrings and bracelets in a variety of styles and metals. These are just a few of the stunning pieces, often under $20 or $30 dollars after the discount. Shop now or miss out on your new favorites, and know that an extra 40% will drop off once you add those faves to cart.
Resin Crystal Drop Earrings
Crystal, but make them chunky. These earrings are sure to add a bit of whimsy to your look.
Large Gem Hoop Earrings
Make a statement in these dramatic hopes with inset gems.
Frasier Sterling Santa Monica Choker Necklace
Can't chill by the beach all summer? Bring the feeling with you by wearing this charming necklace.
Floating Crystal Necklace
This cute, versatile necklace is available in two dainty styles that both add a hint of sparkle to your 'fit.
The Petra Mini Drop Earrings
The TikTok-famous drip earrings will match almost any outfit.
Lucite Pendant Necklace
What a striking lucite piece that reviews call an outfit-maker.
Diana Broussard Davide Crystal Hoop Earrings
Translucent materials and gems are so on-trend. These pretty earrings are unusual and perfect for summer.
Layered Snake Chain Necklace
So much to love about a one-and-done necklace that looks layered.
Snake Chain Slider Necklace
This golden customizable slider necklace is really a stand-out style.
Chunky Layered Hoop Earrings
Gleaming bold hoop earrings to match all your summer 'fits.
