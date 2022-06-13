It's sandal season, y'all! At long last, warm temperatures have embraced our communities — and now's finally the prime time to don a flashy pair of open-toed flip flops, breezy slides and even a chic sandal or two.

But perhaps even more important than having a cute pair of sandals in our summer wardrobe stock, is having a style that's equal parts chic and comfortable. Of course, we all want a shoe that can pair well with our favorite seasonal looks — like airy nap dresses, high-waisted shorts and any number of our go-to beach styles. But it's also essential to have a shoe that's comfy enough to support you through all of your summer adventures, too — whether that's a vacation, a poolside excursion or even just an afternoon jaunt in your own hometown.

Fortunately, comfortable sandals are having a moment of their own right now — with more practical styles like strappy pairs, puffy slides, slip-on flats and more all enjoying a '90s-inspired resurgence. Some of today's top fashion brands have focused in on the comfy sandal trend, with labels like Steve Madden, UGG, Nisolo, Crocs, Birkenstock and more all debuting their own, fresh sandal renditions that are perfect for any fashionista.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the 12 most comfortable sandals for women that are also stylish. Plus, shop 28 best sandals for summer 2022, and check out the Reese Witherspoon-approved sandal style on Amazon.

