Freddie Mercury was undoubtedly one of the biggest fashion icons of all time.

The late Queen frontman was unapologetically himself, and it showed in his sartorial choices. Combined with his inimitable showmanship and musical talents, the performer's glamorous, flamboyant ensembles experimented with statement trends, unexpected silhouettes and bodysuits aplenty.

In honor of the highly anticipated biopic Bohemian Rhapsody out today, starring Rami Malek as Mercury, we're breaking down the music legend's most jaw-dropping looks -- from the chest-baring silver sequin one-piece to the edgy tank, jeans and armband combination he wore at the 1985 Live Aid concert.

Feast your eyes on the unforgettable style moments ahead, alongside a sneak peek of Malek in costume designer Julian Day's rendition of his most iconic outfits.

Mercury wasn't afraid to play with volume and silhouettes, even if it traditionally skewed feminine. In 1974, the rock star delivered the drama as he performed in a white pleated wing-like top, which was originally a prototype for a wedding dress designed by Zandra Rhodes.

Michael Putland/Getty Images

Here, Malek channels the dreamy "angel" look in the film.

Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Full-length bodysuits were Mercury's jam. The entertainer wore an array of designs throughout his career, but they all boasted a plunging scoop neckline that bared his chest. In 1977, he sported a black-and-white harlequin design on stage.

Ian Dickson/Redferns

The superstar graced New York City's Madison Square Garden in 1977 in a showstopping, sparkly silver sequined bodysuit that will go down in history.

Waring Abbott/Getty Images

The Mr. Robot actor equally pulls off the stunning piece like Mercury.

Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

The singer returned to Madison Square Garden in 1980, wearing nothing but a red tie and matching fitted vinyl pants.

Waring Abbott/Getty Images

Malek rocks the sexy shiny bottoms for a scene.

Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Perhaps one of the most recognizable looks from Mercury was when he performed with Queen at the Live Aid benefit concert in 1985 at Wembley Stadium in London in a simple white tank, jeans and Adidas sneakers ensemble, made edgy with a studded belt and armband.

Peter Still/Redferns

The actor recreates the iconic performance.

Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

For a Fashion Aid benefit concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1985, Mercury joined actress Jane Seymour in a theatrical military jacket and trousers sans shirt.

Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Brightening up the stage in 1986, the music legend sported a vibrant yellow buckled jacket and white jumpsuit.

Suzie Gibbons/Redferns

